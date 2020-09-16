Study hints antibody drug may cut COVID-19 hospitalizations

(AP) – A drug company says that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug give hints that it may help keep mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients from needing to be hospitalized, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to meet.

Eli Lilly announced the results Wednesday in a press release, but they have not been published or reviewed by independent scientists.

The drug missed the study’s main goal of reducing the amount of virus patients had after 11 days, except at the middle of three doses being tested.

However, most study participants had cleared the virus by then anyway.

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE AP Chief Medical Writer