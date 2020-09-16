 Skip to Content

U.S. envoy leading second recent high-level visit to Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — U.S. Undersecretary of State Keith Krach is due to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday afternoon in the highest-level visit by a State Department official to the island in decades. Krach is expected to meet with President Tsai Ing-wen during the visit and participate in a trade and economic dialogue. The visit is the second high-level U.S. visit in two months, following U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar’s visit last month. It has drawn a stern warning from China, which considers Taiwan its own and therefore decries any type of formal exchange between other countries and the island.

