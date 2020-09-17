A taste of October today and Friday; temps will rebound later on

A sunny, but cool Thursday

A cool, Candian air mass is pouring into the Upper Mississippi Valley today on the heels of Wednesday's cold front, making for a bright, but October-like Thursday in the area. We'll have plenty of sunshine throughout the day today with temperatures warming from the 40s to the lower 60s by the afternoon hours with just a hint of a north breeze.

With clear skies overhead tonight and light winds under high pressure, temperatures will again drop to around 40 degrees in most spots. For now, frosty conditions will remain north of our area for the most part.

A cool, but pleasant start to the weekend

After another tranquil day that will feature cool sunshine Friday, slightly warmer air will begin to blow into the region on Saturday on a southerly breeze. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s Saturday afternoon with gustier weather Sunday helping temperatures make their way to around 70 degrees in the afternoon.