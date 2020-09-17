Asia Today: India’s coronavirus cases jump by another 96K

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus cases have jumped by more than 96,000 cases, showing little sign of leveling. The new figures sent India’s total past 5.21 million people infected. The health ministry said 1,174 more people have died. Experts say India’s death toll of more than 84,000 may be a significant undercount. India is expected to pass the United States within weeks for the highest national total of confirmed infections. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday made a fresh appeal to people to wear masks and maintain social distance.