Australia to amend law making Facebook, Google pay for news

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The author of proposed Australian laws that would make Facebook and Google pay for journalism says his draft legislation will be altered to allay some of the digital giants’ concerns, but would remain fundamentally unchanged. Australia’s fair trade regulator Rod Sims, chair of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, said he would give his final draft of the laws to make Facebook and Google pay Australian media companies for the news content they use by early October. Facebook has warned it might block Australian news content rather than pay for it. Google has said the proposed laws would result in “dramatically worse Google Search and YouTube.”