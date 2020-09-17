Bangladesh economy shows early signs of pandemic recovery

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — A rebound in garment orders after demand crashed during spring coronavirus shutdowns is helping to revive the Bangladesh economy. Apparel makers, the country’s main export industry, say they are looking ahead to Christmas orders from the U.S. and other major markets. Remittances from Bangladeshi workers employed overseas have also recovered, helping to relieve pressures from a pandemic quasi-shutdown during the spring. The Asian Development Bank reported this week that the economic comeback was encouraging. It is forecasting the economy will grow at a robust 6.8% annual pace in the fiscal year that ends in June if current conditions persist.