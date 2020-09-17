`Fired up’ Biden discusses strategy with Senate Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic senator says Joe Biden was “fired up” as the party’s presidential nominee joined Democratic lawmakers for an online lunch. The virtual event was a homecoming of sorts for the former Delaware senator. Biden told allies he’s taking nothing for granted in the race for the White House and the down-ballot effort to wrest the Senate’s majority control from Republicans. The private visit comes with the COVID-19 crisis and economic distress hanging over an election like no other. Biden faced questions about his strategy to win back the Senate and defeat President Donald Trump.