Chinese viewers pan Disney’s new ‘Mulan’ as inauthentic

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The remake of “Mulan” struck all the right chords to be a hit in the key Chinese market. Disney cast beloved actor Liu Yifei as Mulan and removed a dragon sidekick popular in the animated version to cater to Chinese tastes. Still, the movie has drawn decidedly mixed reviews after its coronavirus-delayed release in China last week, with thousands panning it online. They say the film went with inaccurate and stereotypical portrayals of Chinese history and the main character that were infused with nationalist tropes. Others, though, said it was fine for screenwriters to take artistic license.