Donaldson ejected for kicking dirt on plate after home run

CHICAGO (AP) — Minnesota’s Josh Donaldson managed to get ejected while hitting a home run. Donaldson barked at plate umpire Dan Bellino for the second time in the sixth inning of a 4-3 loss to the Chicago White Sox. With Minnesota trailing 3-2, Bellino called a strike when Donaldson checked his swing on a 2-0 pitch from Reynaldo López. Manager Rocco Baldelli came out to speak with Bellino, and Donaldson homered down the left-field line on the next offering. After rounding the bases, Donaldson kicked dirt at home plate as he crossed it.