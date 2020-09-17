Iowa officials find body in ditch after responding to fire

KELLOGG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in rural central Iowa have opened a homicide investigation after officials responding to a fire in a roadside ditch found a body there. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says in a news release that authorities were called around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday for a fire in a ditch near Kellogg. Officials responded and quickly extinguished the flames, then found the body. The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Police also have not given any information on how the person died, but say they are treating the death as a homicide.