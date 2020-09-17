Lawyer says Assange charged under broad, contentious US law

LONDON (AP) — An American constitutional law expert says WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been charged under a U.S. law that is “extraordinarily broad” and has been used for politically motivated prosecutions. Speaking during Assange’s extradition hearing in London, human rights lawyer Carey Shenkman called the century-old Espionage Act “one of the most contentious laws in the United States.” Shenkman testified Thursday as a witness for Assange, who is fighting extradition to the U.S. Shenkman acknowledged under cross-examination that he was part of a team that represented Assange several years ago but said it was irrelevant to his analysis. Assange faces a maximum sentence of 175 years if he is convicted in the U.S..