Lynx edge Mercury 80-79 to advance to WNBA semifinals

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Rookie of the year Crystal Dangerfield scored 15 of her 17 points in the second half and Minnesota beat Phoenix 80-79 to advance to the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs. Damiris Dantas led Minnesota with 22 points although she missed a pair of free throws with 6.1 seconds left leaving Phoenix with the chance to pull off another last-second victory. With no timeouts left, the Mercury got the ball up the court by Skylar Diggins-Smith’s shot was off the mark. Two nights earlier Shey Peddy made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in an 85-84 win over Washington in a first-round victory.T