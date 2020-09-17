 Skip to Content

Police charge 2 teens in shooting death of Des Moines man

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police have charged two teenager boys in the death of a 21-year-old man who was shot earlier that day at an apartment complex. The boys, ages 14 and 15, were charged Thursday in juveniles court with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery in the death of Joshua Sebastian Gabriel. Officers were called at 12:36 a.m. to investigate a shooting at the apartment complex. When they arrived, they found people trying to help a man who had been shot. Fire department medics began treating the man and took him to a hospital, where he died. Police didn’t release the names of the teens who were arrested. The death was the 19th homicide this year in Des Moines.

