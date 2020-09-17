MASS TESTING: State health officials announce ‘no barrier testing’ for COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A big part of tracking the pandemic is testing, and Minnesota health officials are announcing a big push to ramp up the number of people getting tested.

Health officials are calling this mass testing push "no barrier testing," which will allow people who otherwise do not have access to testing, due to lack of insurance or not showing symptoms, to get tested.

Starting next week, state health officials will partner with local officials to pinpoint where in the state mass testing needs to be done.

"Over the next four weeks, we will be holding three to six separate community testing events each week spread throughout the state," said Jan Malcolm, the Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner. "We describe them as no barrier testing because they are intended to be open to anyone who feels they need to be tested."

State officials said one of the reasons for the testing is the increased levels of community spread they're seeing.

There's also concern about people having access to testing.

Minnesota has the capacity to test more than 22,000 people a day. Health officials say its time to connect people to resources.

"People are getting turned away because they don't meet the criteria that the health system has in place," said Dan Huff, Minnesota Department of Health deputy commissioner.

Malcolm said there is no need to have insurance because tests are free. Individuals also do not need to bring an ID, all they would need to give is their name and a way to contact them when results come in.

Huff said testing needs to be done now more than ever as he mentioned what's happening in some states surrounding Minnesota.

"These states are a reminder how quickly we can go from walking the cliff edge to tumbling over it," Huff said.

State health officials add by taking that initiative now, they can get in front of a possible spike and community spread.

"No barrier testing" will begin next week in Grand Rapids, Pine City and Waseca.