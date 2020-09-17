Mexico sees discrimination in stores’ coronavirus measures

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican government body has warned grocery stores about complaints it has received about discrimination against the elderly and single-parent families due to coronavirus social-distancing measures. Many grocery stores, especially those in Mexico City, have instituted rules allowing only one family member at a time into their stores to reduce crowding. But the city’s council on preventing discrimination says it has received more than 40 complaints about the limits. The council said Thursday that stores should be flexible if older people need to be accompanied by a relative, or single parents have nobody to look after their children while they shop.