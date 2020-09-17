Netflix woos Japan with new original series about a reporter

TOKYO (AP) — Netflix is producing and shooting an original series set in Japan about a journalist who challenges authority, hoping to woo this nation still hooked on good old TV. Good timing. The series’ heroine is based on a muckraking real-life reporter who doggedly questioned a politician who has just become prime minister, Yoshihide Suga. After five years in Japan, Netflix has 5 million subscribers to its video-streaming service, a fraction of Netflix’s 193 million global paid members. It’s hoping to push that higher with the series, directed by Michihito Fujii, who was behind a 2019 award-winning movie that Netflix adapted.