Photos fuel concerns over in-custody death of La. Black man

Graphic photos that surfaced online this week appear to show deep bruises on the face of a Black man who died following a police chase in Louisiana last year. Those photos and others showing only minor damage to the man’s car are raising new questions about whether Ronald Greene’s injuries were caused by the crash that ended the chase or an ensuing struggle with state troopers. Police have so far refused to release body camera footage or detailed records of the May 2019 incident, which is now under federal investigation and the subject of a wrongful-death lawsuit.