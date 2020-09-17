Project Legacy adds learning pods to help disadvantaged youth with school

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Project Legacy has operated in Rochester for 13 years, helping disadvantaged youth.

It was started by Karen and John Edmonds. The program's mission is to support children and young adults with school and other supports like therapy, legal assistance and career planning.

Karen Edmonds said spring distance learning was difficult for many of the children because of lack of structure, support, and internet access. Right now, they have 70 children in the program.

"We decided that we needed to really increase our level of support for our young people." Edmonds said.

The organization created learning pods set up at The Empowerment Center.

"We have about 12 middle school and high school kids who come in and they have their devices. Then, we have anywhere from six to eight tutors working with them," Edmonds said.

The organization has six young adults who are employed through a grant through the Bridges Collaborative. They work as youth development specialists.

They are planning on adding more pods in another room soon.