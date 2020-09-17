Rochester triple murder suspect booked into South Carolina jail, awaiting extradition to Minnesota

RICHLAND COUNTY, South Carolina (KTTC) -- The Rochester man charged with killing a pregnant woman and her 2-year-old daughter is now behind bars.

Thirty-year-old Renard Carter was booked into a South Carolina jail around midnight Tuesday, according to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

He was hospitalized after being shot by Columbia Police in South Carolina Sunday night. Now, he awaits extradition to Minnesota.

Carter is charged with three counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of Keona Foote, her daughter Miyona Miller and her unborn child.

He will appear in Olmsted County Court once he returns to Minnesota.