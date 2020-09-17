UK defends planned Brexit deal breach as Biden slams move

LONDON (AP) — The British government is struggling to overcome American opposition to its plans to breach the Brexit withdrawal agreement with the European Union. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is the latest U.S. politician to express alarm. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s move to break parts of the EU divorce deal relating to Northern Ireland has triggered fears it could undermine the 1998 Good Friday peace accord that ended decades of violence between Irish nationalists and British unionists. Biden tweeted: “We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.” The British government denies its plan would do that.