Ukraine urges Jewish pilgrims stuck at border to turn back

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is warning thousands of Hasidic Jewish pilgrims who have remained stuck on its border for days that it won’t let them enter the country due to coronavirus restrictions. Ukrainian authorities said about 2,000 pilgrims converged on Ukraine’s border with Belarus in hope of crossing over and reaching the Ukrainian city of Uman. The grave of an important Hasidic rabbi who died in 1810, Nachman of Breslov, is located there. Thousands of the ultra-Orthodox Jews visit the city each September for Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. This time, however, Ukraine closed its borders in late August amid a surge in COVID-19 infections. Belarus hasn’t barred foreign visitors from entering.