US Embassy in Kabul warns of extremist attacks against women

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan is warning that extremists groups are planning attacks against a variety of targets but are taking particular aim at women. The warning issued late Thursday doesn’t specify the extremist organizations plotting the attacks, but it comes as the Taliban and government-appointed negotiators are sitting together for the first time to try to find a peaceful end to decades of relentless war. Taliban spokesman has denied his group is planning any such attacks. Peace negotiations underway in Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office, are in the initial stages with participants still hammering out what items on the agenda will be negotiated and when. U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad says spoilers exist on both sides.