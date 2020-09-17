Warmer weather will return next week

Fall-like temperatures will continue this week with his in the middle and lower 60s on Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows Friday and Saturday will drop into the 40s with mostly clear skies. The brisk conditions will continue into Sunday with highs in the middle and upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. Notice the high temperatures on Monday though. Highs will warm into the lower 70s and we'll see even warmer temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Strong southerly winds will bring in a warmer air mass for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will warm into the upper 70s and even lower 80s those two days. It does look like a cold front will then move through on Wednesday which will bump temperatures back down into 60s for highs through the rest of the week.

Rain chances stay out of the extended forecast with mostly sunny skies dominating the area through late next week. Autumn officially starts on Tuesday and it will be a warm start to the Fall season on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nick