With picnic baskets, Christian Siriano puts on backyard show

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Christian Siriano took to his Connecticut backyard Thursday for a cozy fashion show complete with picnic baskets for his small in-person crowd and masks on the faces of his models. The designer says he put on the show with a small audience in attendance to offer the fashion world a bit of an escape during the pandemic. Siriano’s spring-summer collection was inspired in part by some of the things he’s been doing in quarantine. He’s been watching movies that he loved as a child and reading old comic books his mom sent. And he’s been painting and sketching in the Westport home he moved into in April.