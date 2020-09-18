195 homicides reported in St. Louis, surpassing all of 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The shooting death of a woman in St. Louis marks the city’s 195th homicide this year, topping the 194 killings in all of 2019. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the 24-year-old woman was killed Thursday night in the Benton Park West neighborhood. Police responded to a shooting call and found the victim shot in the head, unconscious and not breathing. No further details have been released. St. Louis has seen a huge spike in shootings, both fatal and non-fatal, since June, despite numerous efforts to curb the violence.