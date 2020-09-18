2 of 3 plane crash victims identified, search continues

GREY CLOUD ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Minn. (AP) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified two of the three people who died when their single-engine plane crashed into a water-filled quarry last weekend. The bodies of 60-year-old Larry Schlichting, of Eagan, and 24-year-old Lucas Knight, of North Mankato, have been recovered from the quarry on Grey Cloud Island near Cottage Grove. Sheriff’s officials say a dive team continues to search for the third person who died when the Cessna went down last Sunday. Some wreckage of the plane has been recovered.