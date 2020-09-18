Autumn conditions expected through the weekend; 70s return next week

Conditions will once again feel like fall across the Upper Midwest as we round out the work week. High pressure is in control of the region, allowing for pleasant sunshine throughout the day. After a chilly start to the day, temperatures Friday afternoon will climb into the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the east at 3-8 mph.

Plan on another chilly overnight for the area as temperatures cool into the low 40s with mainly clear skies. Winds will be light out of the south at 3-8 mph.

Cool, pleasant fall-like conditions will remain in the region throughout the weekend before more seasonal, late summer warmth returns for next week. High pressure will dominate the Upper Midwest over the weekend, allowing for beautiful, sunny conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Saturday and warm into the upper 60s for Sunday. Winds out of the south will be rather blustery out of the south at 10-20 mph.

Temperatures become more seasonal next week, making a return to the 70s. Highs will be in the low 70s on Monday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feel a little extra heat as temperatures climb into the upper 70s. A passing cold front will cool temperatures slight, back into the low 70s.

Dry, quiet conditions are expected throughout the week with abundant sunshine. Wednesday and Wednesday night might see a slight chance for isolated showers. Confidence is low at this time, but something to monitor over the next several days.