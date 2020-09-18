Beautiful fall weekend, warmer next week

Temperatures this morning were a shock to the system when you stepped out the door. A majority of the region dropping into the 30s, Red Wing even nearing the low 30s! Though temperatures warmed to the low 60s this afternoon, fall is definitely in the air!

We'll continue with fall-like conditions this weekend though temperatures will begin to warm up. High pressure is in control of the forecast so sunny, blue skies will be sticking around, but winds will be pretty breezy out of the south. Those southerly winds will help kick-start that warming trend.

Highs will stay in the 60s tomorrow, but temperatures Saturday night will be a bit milder in the upper 40s. Then we're back to the 70s for Sunday, and even mid to upper 70s by Tuesday! Tuesday does mark the first official day of fall, but we'll be treated with a last little taste of summer.

Still not tracking any rain chances in the next 7 days, so you'll need to make sure to keep your fall garden watered this upcoming week.

Have a great weekend!