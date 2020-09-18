Blast targets ‘American’ English school in southern Iraq

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraqi police say an improvised explosive device has gone off outside an English-language institute in southern Iraq. The school, named the American Institute for English Learning, is not formally affiliated with any U.S. institutions, and no Americans were employed there. It’s believed to have been targeted because it offered English lessons to Iraqis. Attacks targeting the U.S. presence in Iraq have been on the rise since the country’s prime minister traveled to Washington last month to conclude strategic talks. Rocket attacks routinely target the heavily fortified Green Zone where the U.S. Embassy is located. Last week, a roadside bomb targeted a British diplomatic convoy in Baghdad, without causing any casualties.