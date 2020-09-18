 Skip to Content

Book ’em: Police find ‘irreplaceable’ tomes stolen in 2017

9:53 am

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police in Romania have uncovered a trove of “irreplaceable” books including first editions of works by Galileo Galilei and Isaac Newton. Police said Friday the tomes were stolen in a sophisticated 2017 heist from a warehouse in London. The stash of some 200 rare and valuable books was discovered Wednesday hidden in a concealed space under a house in rural Romania. London’s Met Police says that the recovered books have a combined value of more than 2.5 million pounds ($3.2 million). Detective Inspector Andy Durham says the books are “extremely valuable, but more importantly they are irreplaceable and are of great importance to international cultural heritage.”

Associated Press

