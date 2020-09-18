Canada opposition party head tests positive for coronavirus

TORONTO (AP) — The new leader of Canada’s main opposition party has tested positive for the coronavirus. The Conservative party announced late Friday that leader Erin O’Toole received a positive test and is feeling well. His family tested negative. The party elected O’Toole as its new leader last month. He will face Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the next general election. Trudeau’s Liberal government will outline its priorities for the new session of Parliament next week. O’Toole won’t be able to attend in person now.