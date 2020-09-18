Emergency tents back as Madrid struggles to curb virus wave

MADRID (AP) — A line of green tents have been installed at the gates of a Madrid military hospital four months after similar structures to triage incoming coronavirus patients and to lighten the load at crammed emergency wards were taken down. The tents are empty for now, installed protectively in case the second wave taking hold on the Spanish capital continues to spread. With a rate of virus transmission six times higher than the national average in the Madrid region, authorities are set to announce “drastic measures” Friday to try to slow down the outbreaks. They could include localized lockdowns or other “restrictions on mobility” centered in the city’s hardest-hit areas. Spain has Europe’s highest coronavirus caseload.