Emmy show will include $2.8M donation to fight child hunger

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Every Emmy Award handed out Sunday will come with something extra — a $100,000 donation to fight child hunger. All the networks and streaming outlets competing for Emmy will donate the money to fight child hunger for every Emmy they win. The Television Academy announced the agreement Friday and will add another $500,000 donation itself. With 23 Emmys being handed out, that will mean a donation of $2.8 million to No Kid Hungry, a group working to relieve child hunger during the coronavirus crisis. Jimmy Kimmel is hosting and ABC is airing the 72nd Emmy Awards on Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT. The HBO limited series “Watchmen” is the night’s top nominee.