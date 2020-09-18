France: EU sanctions on Turkey an option over gas standoff

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — France’s minister for Europe says the European Union should consider imposing sanctions against Turkey if the Turkish government won’t suspend its search for energy reserves in eastern Mediterranean waters where Cyprus and Greece claim exclusive economic rights. French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said during a visit to Cyprus on Friday that sanctions should be among the options the EU considers employing if Turkey continues to “endanger the security and sovereignty of a member state.” EU leaders are set to hold a summit to discuss how to respond to Turkey’s move to search for gas inside Greek-claimed waters and its continued prospecting inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.