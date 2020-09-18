Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Algona 27, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 7
Assumption, Davenport 31, Central Clinton, DeWitt 6
Atlantic 7, Clarinda 0
Beckman, Dyersville 28, Cascade,Western Dubuque 19
Belle Plaine 20, BCLUW, Conrad 7
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley 45, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 20
Camanche 42, Anamosa 6
Central Lyon 50, Sheldon 14
Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 42, Central Springs 0
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 49, Highland, Riverside 27
Denver 21, Jesup 6
Dike-New Hartford 28, Aplington-Parkersburg 20
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 37, Ankeny Centennial 34
Dubuque, Hempstead 20, Cedar Falls 13
Fort Dodge 35, Carroll 13
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 8, Collins-Maxwell 6
Greene County 22, Nodaway Valley 19
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 22, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 7
Hudson 20, East Marshall, LeGrand 0
Lake Mills 40, Nashua-Plainfield 6
Mason City 26, Boone 12
Meskwaki Settlement School 32, Colo-NESCO 27
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 0
Mount Vernon 21, Vinton-Shellsburg 13
North Fayette Valley 28, New Hampton 27
Oakland-Craig, Neb. 38, Logan-Magnolia 0
Pella 35, North Polk, Alleman 14
Regina, Iowa City 43, Wapello 16
Rockford 32, Dunkerton 28
Saint Ansgar 54, West Fork, Sheffield 21
Sibley-Ocheyedan 14, Hinton 0
Sigourney-Keota 48, Van Buren, Keosauqua 13
Sioux Center 27, MOC-Floyd Valley 0
Sioux City, East 34, Sioux City, North 0
South Central Calhoun 40, Pocahontas Area/L-M Co-op 7
South Hamilton, Jewell 28, South Hardin 6
South Winneshiek, Calmar 55, Postville 0
Spencer 42, Storm Lake 18
Spirit Lake 34, Estherville Lincoln Central 27, 2OT
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 31, Southwest Valley 7
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Northwood-Kensett 50
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 28, Starmont 8
Waterloo, East 8, Decorah 7
Webster City 21, Humboldt 14
West Branch 43, Wilton 8
West Delaware, Manchester 56, Charles City 0
West Sioux 38, Western Christian 31
Woodbury Central, Moville 27, Okoboji, Milford 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Independence vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ccd.
Prairie, Cedar Rapids vs. Cedar Rapids, Kennedy, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/