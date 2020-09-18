Greece: Police move more homeless migrants to new tent camp

KARA TEPE, Greece (AP) — Police on the Greek island of Lesbos have resumed relocating migrants rendered homeless when fires ravaged the country’s largest refugee camp amid a local COVID-19 outbreak. Officials reported that of the 5,000 people moved to a new army-built camp on the island, 135 so far have tested positive for the coronavirus. The emergency on Lesbos occurred as the European Union prepares to issue proposals to a major overhaul of the bloc’s migration policies. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis discussed the proposals and EU aid for Lesbos migrants with the president of the EU’s executive commission and Germany’s chancellor.