HISTORIC TURNOUT: Rochester has seen a spike in election judge applications

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With a little more than 50 days left until election night, many cities are on the hunt for election judges.

Here in Rochester, after a big push to get folks on board, officials got a little more than they bargained for.

"Applications that we've seen come in particularly for this election has been overwhelming in the sense of the interest and almost historic," said Rochester License Examiner Christian Cartwright.

One thousand people applied to be an election judge even during a pandemic.

"Due to our predictions that there might be higher turn out this year we've increased our staffing requirements for the polling places," Cartwright said.

There was a huge push to get people to participate and the city said it's seeing an uptick of diverse election judges.

Cartwright said the younger crowd will be greeting people as they come in in an effort to keep more vulnerable judges safe.

"We want to really protect our more vulnerable citizens and they've expressed interest and we are delighted to have them of course, Cartwright said. But we are balancing public safety with obviously the necessity of having secure, safe and well-run elections."

As of Thursday, assignment emails were sent out to most of the judges. Before they welcome you On Nov. 3, they will be trained to ensure safety.

"We are doing as much as we can to make sure that these places are safe as possible and we really truly hope that this level of engagement continues and we hope to see you again in 2022," Cartwright said.