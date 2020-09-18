Iowa’s unemployment rate falls to 6% in August

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s unemployment rate for August dropped to 6%, continuing a decline from an April high hit amid an economic slowdown caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Iowa Workforce Development reported Friday that the August rate was down from 6.8% in July and 11% in April. There were 96,500 people listed as unemployed in August, a decline from 110,300 in July. Iowa’s unemployment ranked 12th nationally. The U.S. unemployment rate for August was 8.4%