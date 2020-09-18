Jury gets case of man accused of killing, mutilating woman

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A jury has begun deliberations in the murder trial of a southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body. Joseph Oberhansley of Jeffersonville is accused of killing 46-year-old Tammy Jo Blanton. Authorities say the victim’s body was found at her home Sept. 11, 2014, badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp force injuries and multiple blunt force injuries. Oberhansley is charged with murder, rape, abuse of a corpse and burglary. Jurors got the case Friday following closing arguments.