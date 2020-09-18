Minnesota reports 1,099 more COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported a jump of 1,099 more COVID-19 cases in the state in Friday's update, along with a significant increase in reported tests.

Seventeen of the cases were reported in Olmsted County, MDH said. Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 87,807 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 9,426 health care workers, MDH said.

Health officials reported that 80,221 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

The Department also reported a jump of more than 29,400 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, a significant increase from the more than 19,500 COVID-19 tests reported in Thursday's update. On Tuesday and Wednesday, MDH reported less than 10,000 COVID-19 tests in its daily update.

About 1,791,680 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Minnesota to date, MDH said. Health officials said about 1,278,837 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Friday's update that eight more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. One of the people who died was reportedly a resident of Olmsted County who was in their 90s. The Department said six of the eight people who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities

A total of 1,950 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 1,414 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

As of Friday, there are 250 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 136 patients hospitalized in the ICU, MDH said. That's four more patients hospitalized in the ICU, and four more patients hospitalized not in the ICU than the Department reported in Thursday's update.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

