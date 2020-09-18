Minnesota United FC visits Houston on 4-game road skid

Minnesota United FC (5-4-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-3-5, eighth in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC hits the road against Houston looking to break a four-game road losing streak.

The Dynamo are 3-3-5 in conference games. Maynor Figueroa is fourth in MLS play with three cards, all of them yellow. Houston has 26 cards with one red card.

Minnesota United FC is 6-4-2 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota United FC is seventh in the MLS drawing 72 corner kicks, averaging 6.5 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Houston won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alberth Elis leads Houston with three assists. has four goals over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

Kevin Molino has four goals and two assists for Minnesota United FC. has four goals over the past 10 games for Minnesota United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Houston: 3-3-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.3 assists, five shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Minnesota United FC: 4-5-1, averaging 2.2 goals, 1.4 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Wilfried Zahibo (injured), Alberth Elis (injured), Michael Salazar (injured).

Minnesota United FC: Tyler Miller (injured), Ike Opara (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Luis Amarilla (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ethan Finlay (injured), Brent Kallman, Greg Ranjitsingh (injured), Romain Metanire.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.