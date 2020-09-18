Official rips critics for attack on daughter with COVID-19

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida county commissioner is firing back at an anti-mask critic’s social media response to her announcement that her 19-year-old daughter was treated for COVID-19. Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay went public with her daughter’s diagnosis at Tuesday’s meeting. Boca Raton resident Rachel Eade then posted pictures and videos taken from the daughter’s Instagram account, showing her getting a tattoo and having fun with friends. She says it speaks to McKinley’s hypocrisy in pushing coronavirus safety precautions on the public while letting her daughter defy them. McKinlay says Eade’s assumptions are wrong, adding that the “hate in this community is absurd.”