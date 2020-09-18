Olmsted County announces temporary closure of Dooley’s Pub due to health and safety hazards

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County announced on Friday that it is suspending the food and beverage license of Dooley's Pub in Rochester due to health and safety hazards.

This comes just 10 days after the bar reopened. It was linked to a COVID-19 outbreak in July.

According to a news release from the county on Friday, recent "recurring imminent health and safety hazards have been documented and observed that directly place Dooley’s employees and patrons at increased risk to COVID-19 exposure."

The County said these violations include violations of Gov. Tim Walz's executive orders, including a lack of physical distancing by customers and staff, lack of mask wearing and not restricting the number of occupants in the building to 50% or less.

The announcement comes after Rochester City Council member Michael Wojick shared a video on Facebook showing two bartenders standing on top of the bar pouring liquor into customers' mouths.

I was asked to not say anything until 10 AM today, but I received this video a couple of times. As soon as I received... Posted by Michael J. Wojcik on Friday, September 18, 2020

The news release said Olmsted County Public Health is requiring that the business close for at least 72 hours and include a placard on the front door stating that it is closed. The release said Dooley's must remain closed until it can demonstrate compliance with the COVID-19 Preparedness Plan issued by Walz.

"Once the 72-hour period is over and necessary adjustments are in place and enforced, Dooley’s will be allowed to reopen. OCPHS will continue to provide consultation to assure a safe reopening," the County said.

Olmsted County said it thanks all organizations, businesses and patrons who comply with the Stay Safe MN guidelines.

“Our environmental staff have reached out to Dooley’s management to help them come into compliance and maintain compliance with no success,” Graham Briggs, the director of Olmsted County Public Health Services said in a news release. “We owe it to our residents and businesses who are complying with the Governor’s Executive Order, to not allow willful violators to disregard or endanger the health of their employees, neighbors, and community members.”