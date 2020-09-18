Osaka says she’s out of French Open with injured hamstring

PARIS (AP) — U.S. Open champion Naomi Osaka has pulled out of the French Open because of an injured left hamstring. She hurt her hamstring last month at the Western & Southern Open and withdrew from that tournament’s final because of it. She wore heavy tape during the U.S. Open. Osaka says on her Twitter feed that “my hamstring is still sore so I won’t have enough time to prepare for the clay.” Osaka joins defending French champion and No. 1 Ash Barty in skipping the French Open.