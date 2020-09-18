Police: Shooting leaves college student dead, 2 injured

TERRE HAUTE, IND. (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old Indiana State University student died early Friday from a shooting outside a college house party. Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen says Valentina Delva of Indianapolis died in the shooting shortly before 2 a.m. He says she was a front seat passenger in a car being driven from the scene when she was struck by gunfire. Two males at the party also were shot and were treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Indiana State University issued a statement saying counseling services were available and asking faculty “for their understanding and flexibility” with grieving students.