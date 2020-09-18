Presidential candidates react to Ginsburg death

(KTTC) -- Following visits to Minnesota Friday, both President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden learned after those campaign stops about the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

President Trump reacted before getting on Air Force One in Bemidji.

"She lead an amazing life. What else can you say? She was an amazing woman. Whether you agreed or not, she was an amazing woman who lead an amazing life. Actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that. Thank you very much," said Trump.

Biden learned about the death on the plane ride back to Delaware.

"As you all learned as I did on this flight some very sad news. We learned of the of the death of Ruth Bader Ginsberg who was not only a giant in her own profession but a beloved figure and my heart goes out to all those who cared for her and care about her. She practiced the highest American ideals as a justice. Equality and justice under the law. And Ruth Bader Ginsberg stood for all of us, as I said, a beloved figure. As a young attorney, you all know the story how she persisted in overcoming a lot of obstacles for a woman who was practicing law in those days as well as she continues. She moved herself into a position where she could end up changing the law of the land and leading the effort to provide equality for women in every field. She led the advance for equal rights.

It's hard to believe it was my honor to preside over her confirmation hearing. I got to meet her time. And she sent to the Supreme Court. In the decade since she has been absolutely consistently rely on your voice for freedom and opportunity for everyone. And she never failed. She was fierce and unflinching in your pursuit of civil legal rights and civil rights for everyone. Her opinions and dissents are going to continue to shape the basis for law regeneration.

And tonight, in the coming days, we should focus on the loss of her justice and enduring legacy. But there is no doubt. Let me be clear: that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider. This was the position of Republican Senate took in 2016. When there were almost 10 months to go before the election. That's the position the United States Senate must take today. And the election is only 46 days off. I think the fastest justice ever confirm was 47 days. And the average is closer to 70 days. And so, we should do this with full consideration. And that is my hope and expectation what will happen. Thank you all. And sorry we had to learn it on the plane ride," said Biden.