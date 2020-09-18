Trump and Biden to visit Minnesota, early voting begins Friday

MINNESOTA (KTTC) -- On Friday, Minnesota takes center stage in the race for the presidency.

With 46 days left until election day, Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are both making visits to the state.

Biden's visit to Duluth is the former vice president's first visit to Minnesota during the campaign season. He will tour a union training center and give remarks afterward.

The Biden campaign has not announced the time of his visit.

Jill Biden, the former second lady, visited Prior Lake last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Trump is coming to Bemidji on Friday. He will rally supporters during a tarmac stop at Bemidji Aviation Services.

That visit is set for 6 p.m. and doors open at 3 p.m. For those thinking about heading up north to attend, the details are on the Trump campaign website.

The president visited Mankato last month. Donald Trump Jr. and Lara Trump have both visited the state in recent weeks, and Vice President Mike Pence just announced a visit to Minneapolis for next Thursday.

Early voting also begins Friday in Minnesota. Election officials are encouraging people to vote from home as they anticipate a record number of early voters during the pandemic.

Ballots will be mailed out to people who have already requested them. Click here to find out how to register.