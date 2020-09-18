Van Morrison targets virus restrictions in 3 new songs

LONDON (AP) — Van Morrison is planning to release three new songs that take a swipe at the coronavirus restrictions imposed by the British government. In “No More Lockdown,” the 75-year-old singer-songwriter says the curbs “enslave” people. He, effectively labels the government as “fascist bullies,” condemns celebrities for “telling us what we are supposed to feel” and accuses scientists of “making up crooked facts.” The Northern Irishman is also releasing “Born To Be Free” and “As I Walked Out.” The former is due to be released on Sept. 25, followed by the other two songs a month later. Morrison knighted in 2016 for his services to music and to tourism in Northern Ireland,