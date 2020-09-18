Vile social media attacks target Pakistani women journalists

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned relentless social media attacks on women journalists in Pakistan. The vile attacks have threatened rape, even death. They most often follow instances of public criticism of the ruling party, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former celebrity cricket player who turned to politics later in life and whose following includes legions of young people. The relentless trolling and mounting complaints from women journalists prompted the CPJ to issue a statement on Friday detailing the attacks. The New York-based group says those spewing abuse online of Pakistani women journalists are often fans of the ruling party.