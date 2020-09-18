VIRUS DIARY: Always learning from `happy little accidents’

PHOENIX (AP) — As retirement beckons for one veteran journalist, he has rekindled a hobby he enjoyed as a young man: paint-by-numbers. When it became clear early in the coronavirus pandemic that there would be no quick return to movie theaters, restaurants, or ballparks, he came across a Bob Ross video that inspired him. Although Ross died 25 years ago, his instructional PBS painting programs left a lasting impression. When an early paint-by-numbers project went awry with an unfortunate spill of dark blue paint across his canvass, Ross’s sage advice came rushing back: There are no mistakes, just happy little accidents.